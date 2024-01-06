Will Valtteri Puustinen Score a Goal Against the Sabres on January 6?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Valtteri Puustinen a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Valtteri Puustinen score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Puustinen stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Puustinen scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
- Puustinen has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Puustinen's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 132 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.