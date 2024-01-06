How to Watch West Virginia vs. Houston on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 Houston Cougars (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) look to continue a nine-game home winning streak when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-8, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
West Virginia vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
West Virginia Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers are shooting 41.1% from the field, 6.6% higher than the 34.5% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
- West Virginia is 5-7 when it shoots higher than 34.5% from the field.
- The Cougars are the rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers rank 203rd.
- The Mountaineers' 68.3 points per game are 18.9 more points than the 49.4 the Cougars give up.
- West Virginia has put together a 5-8 record in games it scores more than 49.4 points.
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- West Virginia averaged 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 on the road.
- The Mountaineers conceded fewer points at home (69.2 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.
- West Virginia made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (32.9%).
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Radford
|L 66-65
|WVU Coliseum
|12/23/2023
|Toledo
|W 91-81
|WVU Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Ohio State
|L 78-75
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|1/9/2024
|Kansas State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Texas
|-
|WVU Coliseum
