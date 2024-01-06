The No. 3 Houston Cougars (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) look to continue a nine-game home winning streak when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-8, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

West Virginia vs. Houston Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers are shooting 41.1% from the field, 6.6% higher than the 34.5% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
  • West Virginia is 5-7 when it shoots higher than 34.5% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers rank 203rd.
  • The Mountaineers' 68.3 points per game are 18.9 more points than the 49.4 the Cougars give up.
  • West Virginia has put together a 5-8 record in games it scores more than 49.4 points.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • West Virginia averaged 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 on the road.
  • The Mountaineers conceded fewer points at home (69.2 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.
  • West Virginia made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (32.9%).

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Radford L 66-65 WVU Coliseum
12/23/2023 Toledo W 91-81 WVU Coliseum
12/30/2023 Ohio State L 78-75 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
1/9/2024 Kansas State - WVU Coliseum
1/13/2024 Texas - WVU Coliseum

