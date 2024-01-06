What are West Virginia's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How West Virginia ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-1 2-1 24 25 26

West Virginia's best wins

On January 3 against the Cincinnati Bearcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 84) in the RPI, West Virginia secured its signature win of the season, a 68-53 victory at home. JJ Quinerly, in that signature win, recorded a team-high 22 points with four rebounds and two assists. Kyah Watson also played a role with 15 points, eight rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

83-65 at home over Penn State (No. 86/RPI) on December 4

84-56 over Charlotte (No. 91/RPI) on November 24

85-60 on the road over Kansas (No. 93/RPI) on December 30

77-72 at home over Wright State (No. 130/RPI) on December 18

103-52 at home over Niagara (No. 151/RPI) on December 21

West Virginia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Mountaineers are 2-0 -- tied for the 28th-most wins.

West Virginia has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (four).

Based on the RPI, the Mountaineers have seven wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, West Virginia is playing the 156th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Mountaineers' upcoming schedule includes 12 games against teams with worse records and 15 games versus teams with records north of .500.

WVU has 15 games left on the schedule, with five games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

West Virginia's next game

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Iowa State Cyclones vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET Location: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

