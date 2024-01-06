Saturday's game features the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (14-1) and the No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) clashing at WVU Coliseum (on January 6) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-68 victory for Texas, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Mountaineers are coming off of a 68-53 win against Cincinnati in their last game on Wednesday.

West Virginia vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 73, West Virginia 68

Other Big 12 Predictions

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

Against the Penn State Lady Lions, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Mountaineers secured their signature win of the season on December 4, an 83-65 home victory.

The Mountaineers have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

The Mountaineers have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, West Virginia is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.

West Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

83-65 at home over Penn State (No. 35) on December 4

85-60 on the road over Kansas (No. 49) on December 30

68-53 at home over Cincinnati (No. 91) on January 3

84-56 over Charlotte (No. 112) on November 24

77-72 at home over Wright State (No. 172) on December 18

West Virginia Leaders

JJ Quinerly: 18.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)

18.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53) Jordan Harrison: 14.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)

14.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48) Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87)

10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87) Kyah Watson: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Tavy Diggs: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 54.5 FG%

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers' +365 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 28.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.8 points per game (20th in college basketball) while allowing 53.7 per outing (21st in college basketball).

