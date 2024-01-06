How to Watch the West Virginia vs. Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) aim to extend a 13-game winning streak when they host the Texas Longhorns (14-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at WVU Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.
West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
West Virginia vs. Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Longhorns score 37.1 more points per game (90.8) than the Mountaineers give up (53.7).
- Texas has put together a 14-1 record in games it scores more than 53.7 points.
- West Virginia's record is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 90.8 points.
- The 81.8 points per game the Mountaineers record are 25.9 more points than the Longhorns give up (55.9).
- West Virginia is 12-0 when scoring more than 55.9 points.
- Texas is 14-0 when giving up fewer than 81.8 points.
- The Mountaineers shoot 48% from the field, 9.5% higher than the Longhorns concede defensively.
- The Longhorns' 51.8 shooting percentage from the field is 13.4 higher than the Mountaineers have conceded.
West Virginia Leaders
- Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Madison Booker: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%
- Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG%
- Shaylee Gonzales: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)
Texas Leaders
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Niagara
|W 103-52
|WVU Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Kansas
|W 85-60
|Allen Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Cincinnati
|W 68-53
|WVU Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Texas
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/27/2023
|Jackson State
|W 97-52
|Moody Center
|12/30/2023
|Baylor
|L 85-79
|Moody Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Texas Tech
|W 74-47
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|TCU
|-
|Moody Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
