The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) welcome in the Texas Longhorns (14-1) after winning nine home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Longhorns score 37.1 more points per game (90.8) than the Mountaineers allow (53.7).

Texas has put together a 14-1 record in games it scores more than 53.7 points.

West Virginia's record is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 90.8 points.

The Mountaineers score 81.8 points per game, 25.9 more points than the 55.9 the Longhorns allow.

West Virginia has a 12-0 record when putting up more than 55.9 points.

When Texas allows fewer than 81.8 points, it is 14-0.

This year the Mountaineers are shooting 48% from the field, 9.5% higher than the Longhorns concede.

The Longhorns shoot 51.8% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Mountaineers allow.

West Virginia Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Madison Booker: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)

Texas Leaders

West Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 Niagara W 103-52 WVU Coliseum 12/30/2023 @ Kansas W 85-60 Allen Fieldhouse 1/3/2024 Cincinnati W 68-53 WVU Coliseum 1/6/2024 Texas - WVU Coliseum 1/10/2024 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum 1/13/2024 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena

Texas Schedule