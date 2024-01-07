Our computer model projects a win for the Cleveland Browns when they face the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 7 at 1:00 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

Watch the Browns in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Bengals are totaling 20.9 points per game on offense (20th in NFL), and they rank 21st defensively with 23.1 points allowed per game. With 23.9 points per game on offense, the Browns rank eighth in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 11th, surrendering 20.7 points per game.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Browns vs Bengals on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Browns vs. Bengals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Browns (+7) Over (37.5) Browns 24, Bengals 20

Place your bets on the Bengals-Browns matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Week 18 NFL Predictions

Browns Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Browns have a 27.8% chance to win.

Cleveland has compiled an 11-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Browns have won their only game this season when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Cleveland and its opponent have combined to hit the over nine out of 16 times this year.

This season, Browns games have resulted in an average scoring total of 38.3, which is 0.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bengals Betting Info

The Bengals have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.

Cincinnati has covered six times in 16 matchups with a spread this season.

Cincinnati and its opponent have combined to go over the point total nine out of 16 times this season.

Bengals games average 44 total points per game this season, 6.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Browns vs. Bengals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 20.9 23.1 22.8 19.8 19.1 26.5 Cleveland 23.9 20.7 22.3 13.9 25.9 29.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.