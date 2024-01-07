The Cleveland Browns' (11-5) injury report has 15 players listed heading into their Sunday, January 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals (8-8). The game starts at 1:00 PM at Paycor Stadium.

Browns vs. Bengals Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Watch the Browns in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Browns' last game was a 37-20 win over the New York Jets.

The Bengals took on the Kansas City Chiefs in their most recent outing, falling 25-17.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Marquise Goodwin WR Knee Questionable Elijah Moore WR Concussion Questionable Dustin Hopkins K Hamstring Out Ethan Pocic C Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Corey Bojorquez P Quad Questionable Duron Harmon S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Walker LB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Jordan Kunaszyk LB Calf Questionable Mike Ford CB Calf Out Myles Garrett DE Shoulder Out Shelby Harris DT Back Did Not Participate In Practice Juan Thornhill S Calf Out Greg Newsome II CB Knee Out Amari Cooper WR Rest Out Joel Bitonio OG Oblique Did Not Participate In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joe Mixon RB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Trenton Irwin WR Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Ja'Marr Chase WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Chidobe Awuzie CB Shoulder Questionable Jalen Davis CB Groin Questionable Tee Higgins WR Hamstring Doubtful Jake Browning QB Foot Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 18 Injury Reports

Rep the Bengals or the Browns with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Browns Season Insights

The Browns rank 11th in the NFL with 341.6 total yards per contest, but they've been carried by their defense, which ranks best by allowing only 266.6 total yards per contest.

In terms of points scored the Browns rank eighth in the NFL (23.9 points per game), and they are 11th defensively (20.7 points allowed per game).

The Browns' pass defense has been leading the way for the team, as they rank best in the NFL with 165.9 passing yards ceded per contest. In terms of offense, they are generating 222.1 passing yards per game, which ranks 19th.

Cleveland ranks 11th in the NFL with 119.6 rushing yards per game on offense, and it ranks 10th with 100.6 rushing yards ceded per contest on defense.

At -8, the Browns own the 27th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 27 forced turnovers (third in NFL) and 35 turnovers committed (32nd in NFL).

Browns vs. Bengals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bengals (-7)

Bengals (-7) Moneyline: Bengals (-350), Browns (+275)

Bengals (-350), Browns (+275) Total: 37 points

Sign up to live bet on the Bengals-Browns matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.