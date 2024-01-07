The Cleveland Browns (11-5) take a four-game winning streak into a meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Paycor Stadium.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Browns

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

Browns Insights

This season the Browns rack up just 0.8 more points per game (23.9) than the Bengals surrender (23.1).

The Browns rack up 341.6 yards per game, 41.2 fewer yards than the 382.8 the Bengals allow.

This year Cleveland runs for eight fewer yards per game (119.6) than Cincinnati allows (127.6).

This season the Browns have turned the ball over 35 times, 11 more than the Bengals' takeaways (24).

Browns Away Performance

The Browns' average points scored (25.9) and conceded (29.4) in road games are both higher than their overall averages of 23.9 and 20.7, respectively.

The Browns accumulate 356.6 yards per game in road games (15 more than their overall average), and give up 331.7 in away games (65.1 more than overall).

In road games, Cleveland racks up 223.9 passing yards per game and gives up 216.9. That's more than it gains (222.1) and allows (165.9) overall.

The Browns rack up 132.7 rushing yards per game away from home (13.1 more than their overall average), and give up 114.9 in road games (14.3 more than overall).

In road games, the Browns convert 35.2% of third downs and allow 35.6% to be converted. That's more than they convert (32.2%) and allow (29.4%) overall.

Browns Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 Chicago W 20-17 FOX 12/24/2023 at Houston W 36-22 CBS 12/28/2023 New York W 37-20 Amazon Prime Video 1/7/2024 at Cincinnati - CBS

