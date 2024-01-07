The Washington Commanders (4-12) take a seven-game losing streak into their contest with the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField. The Cowboys are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 13 points. The over/under is 47 in the contest.

Wanting to place some live bets on this week's game between the Cowboys and Commanders? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we provide all of the stats and trends you need to know to make informed in-game bets.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Commanders have led after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in 10 games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games .

The Cowboys have been winning after the first quarter in nine games, have trailed after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Dallas' offense is averaging 6.4 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 4.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Commanders have been outscored in the second quarter 10 times and won six times in 16 games this season.

In 16 games this season, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the second quarter nine times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up one time.

Dallas' offense is averaging 8.5 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 7.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 16 games this year, the Commanders have won the third quarter eight times, lost five times, and been knotted up three times.

In 16 games this year, the Cowboys have won the third quarter six times, lost eight times, and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, Dallas is averaging 3.9 points in the third quarter (21st-ranked) this year. It is allowing 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This year, the Commanders have won the fourth quarter in seven games, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

In 16 games this year, the Cowboys have won the fourth quarter 12 times, been outscored three times, and tied one time.

Dallas' offense is averaging eight points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up five points on average in that quarter.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Commanders have been winning after the first half in four games, have been losing after the first half in 11 games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game.

The Cowboys have been winning after the first half in nine games, have been behind after the first half in six games, and have been tied after the first half in one game in 2023.

2nd Half

Through 16 games this year, the Commanders have lost the second half seven times (0-7 in those games) and have won the second half nine times (4-5).

The Cowboys have won the second half in eight games this season, been outscored in the second half in seven games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

Dallas' offense is averaging 11.9 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 9.3 points on average in the second half.

