Star QB Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET at FedExField.

Most of the key contributors for the Cowboys and the Commanders will have player props on the table for this matchup.

Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +1100

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +410

Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds

Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +440

Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +155

More Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Logan Thomas - - 23.5 (-113) Curtis Samuel - - 33.5 (-113) Terry McLaurin - - 58.5 (-113) Sam Howell 213.5 (-113) - -

More Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandin Cooks - - 40.5 (-113) Jake Ferguson - - 39.5 (-113) CeeDee Lamb - - 95.5 (-113) Tony Pollard - 58.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) Dak Prescott 278.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) -

