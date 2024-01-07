Commanders vs. Cowboys Injury Report — Week 18
The Washington Commanders' (4-12) injury report heading into their game against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) currently features 11 players on it. The matchup kicks at 4:25 PM on Sunday, January 7 from FedExField.
Commanders vs. Cowboys Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV Info: FOX
The Commanders' last game was a 27-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
In their last outing, the Cowboys beat the Detroit Lions 20-19.
Washington Commanders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Benjamin St-Juste
|CB
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jonathan Allen
|DT
|Knee
|Out
|Andrew Wylie
|OL
|Elbow
|Questionable
|Kendall Fuller
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Christian Holmes
|CB
|Concussion
|Out
|Kamren Curl
|S
|Quad
|Questionable
|Casey Toohill
|DE
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Jartavius Martin
|DB
|Chest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tariq Castro-Fields
|CB
|Shoulder
|Out
Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tyler Smith
|OL
|Foot
|Questionable
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Zack Martin
|OG
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Chuma Edoga
|OG
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tyron Smith
|OT
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Demarcus Lawrence
|DE
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Stephon Gilmore
|CB
|Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Dorance Armstrong Jr.
|DE
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Chauncey Golston
|DE
|Illness
|Questionable
|Jourdan Lewis
|CB
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Viliami Fehoko
|DE
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Juanyeh Thomas
|S
|Illness
|Questionable
Commanders Season Insights
- The Commanders rank 21st in total yards per game (321.1), but they've been less effective defensively, ranking worst in the NFL with 385.8 total yards conceded per contest.
- The Commanders' defense has been a bottom-five unit in scoring defense this season, allowing 30 points per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. Offensively, they rank 23rd with 19.9 points per contest.
- The Commanders rank 18th in passing yards per game (224.7), but they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 259.3 passing yards conceded per contest.
- In terms of rushing, Washington ranks 24th in the NFL on offense (96.4 rushing yards per game) and 25th defensively (126.5 rushing yards allowed per game).
- At -12, the Commanders own the worst turnover margin in the NFL this season.
Commanders vs. Cowboys Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-13)
- Moneyline: Cowboys (-900), Commanders (+600)
- Total: 46.5 points
