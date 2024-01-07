How to Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 18
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Washington Commanders (4-12) bring a seven-game losing streak into a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField.
In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to live stream this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
Commanders Insights
- The Commanders score 19.9 points per game, comparable to the 19.1 the Cowboys allow.
- The Commanders average 321.1 yards per game, just 13.9 more than the 307.2 the Cowboys allow.
- Washington rushes for 96.4 yards per game, 19.9 fewer than the 116.3 Dallas allows per outing.
- The Commanders have turned the ball over 29 times this season, six more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (23).
Commanders Home Performance
- The Commanders score 16.9 points per game at home (three fewer than overall), and allow 33.4 at home (3.4 more than overall).
- The Commanders pick up 316 yards per game at home (5.1 fewer than overall), and give up 361 at home (24.8 fewer than overall).
- At home, Washington accumulates fewer passing yards (218.3 per game) than it does overall (224.7). But it also allows fewer passing yards at home (232.6) than overall (259.3).
- The Commanders accumulate 97.7 rushing yards per game at home (1.3 more than overall), and allow 128.4 at home (1.9 more than overall).
- The Commanders convert 39.5% of third downs at home (3.1% more than overall), and concede on 47.3% at home (6.6% more than overall).
Commanders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/17/2023
|at Los Angeles
|L 28-20
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|at New York
|L 30-28
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|San Francisco
|L 27-10
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|Dallas
|-
|FOX
