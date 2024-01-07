Commanders vs. Cowboys: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 18
The Washington Commanders (4-12) take a seven-game losing streak into a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField. Dallas is a 13-point favorite. For this matchup, the total has been set at 46 points.
The betting trends and insights for the Cowboys can be found in this article before they meet the Commanders. Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Commanders as they prepare for this matchup against the Cowboys.
Commanders vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dallas Moneyline
|Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cowboys (-13)
|46
|-900
|+600
|FanDuel
|Cowboys (-13.5)
|46.5
|-900
|+610
Washington vs. Dallas Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV Info: FOX
Commanders vs. Cowboys Betting Insights
- Washington has six wins in 16 contests against the spread this season.
- The Commanders are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 13-point underdogs this year.
- Washington has played 16 games this season, and nine of them have gone over the total.
- Dallas has gone 9-7-0 ATS this season.
- The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 13-point favorite or greater this year.
- Dallas games have gone over the point total on eight of 16 occasions (50%).
