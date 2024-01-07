The Washington Commanders (4-12) bring a seven-game losing streak into a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField.

As the Cowboys ready for this matchup against the Commanders, check out the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Venue: FedExField

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 13 46.5 -900 +600

Commanders vs. Cowboys Betting Records & Stats

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have played 10 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 46.5 points.

The average total for Washington's games this season is 42.7 points, 3.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Commanders have covered the spread six times over 16 games with a set spread.

The Commanders have won three, or 25%, of the 12 games they've played as underdogs this season.

Washington has played as an underdog of +600 or more once this season and lost that game.

Dallas Cowboys

The average point total in Dallas' contests this year is 46.0, 0.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cowboys are 9-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have won 91.7% of their games as moneyline favorites (11-1).

Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Cowboys 29.4 3 19.1 5 46.0 6 16 Commanders 19.9 23 30 32 42.7 10 16

Commanders vs. Cowboys Betting Insights & Trends

Commanders

Washington has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three contests.

The Commanders have hit the over once in their past three contests.

On offense, the Commanders are worse in division games (19.6 points per game) than overall (19.9). Defensively, they are also worse (32.4 points allowed per game) than overall (30).

The Cowboys have totaled 166 more points than their opponents this season (10.3 per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by 161 points (10.1 per game).

Cowboys

Dallas has no wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall over its last three games.

In its past three games, Dallas has not gone over the total.

The Cowboys have played better in divisional matchups, as they've put up 8.6 more points against teams in their division (38 points per game) compared to their overall season average (29.4 points per game). It's been a similar situation on defense, as they've allowed 13.6 points per game in divisional matchups, while allowing 19.1 points per game in all games.

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 43.6 42.0 Implied Team Total AVG 24.8 25.9 23.9 ATS Record 6-9-1 0-6-1 6-3-0 Over/Under Record 9-7-0 4-3-0 5-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 1-2 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-9 0-4 3-5

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.0 45.6 46.4 Implied Team Total AVG 26.6 27.5 25.8 ATS Record 9-7-0 6-2-0 3-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-8-0 5-3-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-1 8-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-0 0-4

