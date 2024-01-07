Curtis Samuel was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Washington Commanders' Week 18 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). All of Samuel's stats can be found below.

Looking at season stats, Samuel has been targeted 87 times and has 60 catches for 598 yards (10.0 per reception) and four TDs, plus six carries for 24 yards one touchdown.

Curtis Samuel Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Commanders.

Week 18 Injury Reports

Commanders vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Samuel 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 87 60 598 250 4 10.0

Samuel Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 5 5 54 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 19 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 54 0 Week 4 @Eagles 8 7 51 0 Week 5 Bears 7 6 65 1 Week 6 @Falcons 4 4 42 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 4 25 0 Week 8 Eagles 4 4 22 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 6 2 6 0 Week 11 Giants 2 1 5 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 12 9 100 0 Week 13 Dolphins 5 4 65 0 Week 15 @Rams 9 5 41 2 Week 16 @Jets 6 1 16 0 Week 17 49ers 4 3 33 0

