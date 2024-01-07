When the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys match up in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Curtis Samuel find his way into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Commanders vs Cowboys Anytime TD Bets

Will Curtis Samuel score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +5000 (Bet $10 to win $500.00 if he scores a TD)

Samuel has tacked on 60 receptions for 598 yards and four TDs this campaign. He has been targeted 87 times.

Samuel has hauled in a touchdown pass in three of 15 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has had one game with a rushing TD.

Curtis Samuel Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 5 5 54 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 19 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 54 0 Week 4 @Eagles 8 7 51 0 Week 5 Bears 7 6 65 1 Week 6 @Falcons 4 4 42 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 4 25 0 Week 8 Eagles 4 4 22 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 6 2 6 0 Week 11 Giants 2 1 5 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 12 9 100 0 Week 13 Dolphins 5 4 65 0 Week 15 @Rams 9 5 41 2 Week 16 @Jets 6 1 16 0 Week 17 49ers 4 3 33 0

