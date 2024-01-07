Should you bet on Dyami Brown hitting paydirt in the Washington Commanders' upcoming Week 18 matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Dyami Brown score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Brown has 12 grabs for 168 yards and one score this season. He has been targeted 23 times, and is averaging 11.2 yards per game.

Brown has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 25 0 Week 3 Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 3 2 51 0 Week 5 Bears 3 1 11 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 0 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 4 2 33 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 2 2 41 1 Week 11 Giants 3 1 7 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 13 Dolphins 1 1 0 0 Week 15 @Rams 1 0 0 0

