Should you bet on Jahan Dotson getting into the end zone in the Washington Commanders' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Commanders vs Cowboys Anytime TD Bets

Will Jahan Dotson score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Dotson's 47 grabs have yielded 501 yards (31.3 per game) and four TDs. He has been targeted on 80 occasions.

Dotson has four games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 16 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Jahan Dotson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 7 5 40 0 Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 22 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 21 0 Week 4 @Eagles 9 4 27 1 Week 5 Bears 5 3 30 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Giants 8 5 43 0 Week 8 Eagles 10 8 108 1 Week 9 @Patriots 8 4 69 1 Week 10 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 11 Giants 4 3 23 1 Week 12 @Cowboys 6 5 52 0 Week 13 Dolphins 5 2 23 0 Week 15 @Rams 1 1 12 0 Week 16 @Jets 4 2 31 0 Week 17 49ers 1 0 0 0

