With the Washington Commanders playing the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Jamison Crowder a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Commanders vs Cowboys Anytime TD Bets

Will Jamison Crowder score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Crowder has 15 catches on 19 targets for 151 yards and one score, with an average of 10.1 yards per game.

Crowder, in six games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Jamison Crowder Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Bears 2 2 21 0 Week 8 Eagles 7 7 95 1 Week 9 @Patriots 6 4 23 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Giants 2 2 12 0 Week 16 @Jets 1 0 0 0

