The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Jarrett Allen, take on the San Antonio Spurs at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Allen, in his last game (January 5 win against the Wizards), produced 12 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.

Below we will break down Allen's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 14.4 18.4 Rebounds 12.5 9.7 12.9 Assists 3.5 3.0 4.2 PRA -- 27.1 35.5 PR -- 24.1 31.3



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 8.6% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.9 per contest.

Allen's Cavaliers average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Spurs have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 105.5 possessions per contest.

The Spurs are the 27th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 122.9 points per contest.

The Spurs allow 46.7 rebounds per contest, ranking 29th in the NBA.

Conceding 28.1 assists per contest, the Spurs are the 27th-ranked team in the league.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 39 17 11 0 0 3 2 12/12/2022 36 16 7 3 0 3 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.