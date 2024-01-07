Sam Howell has a difficult matchup when his Washington Commanders meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Cowboys give up 190.9 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the NFL.

Howell has amassed 3,793 passing yards (237.1 per game) and a 63.1% completion percentage this season, throwing for 20 TDs with 19 INTs. Howell has chipped in on the ground, too, with 264 yards (16.5 per game) on 44 carries and five TDs.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Howell and the Commanders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Howell vs. the Cowboys

Howell vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 2 GP / 234.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 234.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD Dallas has allowed two opposing players to record 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Cowboys have given up one or more passing TDs to 12 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Five opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Dallas in 2023.

The Cowboys have allowed two opposing players to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The Cowboys surrender 190.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Cowboys have allowed 20 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 11th among NFL defenses.

Watch Commanders vs Cowboys on Fubo!

Sam Howell Passing Props vs. the Cowboys

Passing Yards: 216.5 (-115)

216.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-278)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Howell with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Howell Passing Insights

So far this year, Howell has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in nine of 16 opportunities.

The Commanders have passed 64.0% of the time and run 36.0% this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

With 585 attempts for 3,793 passing yards, Howell is 23rd in NFL action with 6.5 yards per attempt.

In 11 of 16 games this year, Howell completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs five times.

He has scored 25 of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (67.6%).

Howell accounts for 48.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 58 of his total 585 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Howell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 12/31/2023 Week 17 17-for-28 / 169 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/24/2023 Week 16 6-for-22 / 56 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/17/2023 Week 15 11-for-26 / 102 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 12-for-23 / 127 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 21 YDS / 2 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 28-for-44 / 300 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 13 YDS / 1 TD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.