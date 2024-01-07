With the Washington Commanders taking on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Sam Howell a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Howell will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Commanders vs Cowboys Anytime TD Bets

Will Sam Howell score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Howell has 264 yards on 44 carries (16.5 ypg), with five touchdowns.

Howell has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this year, and has scored in four games.

Sam Howell Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 31 202 1 1 2 11 1 Week 2 @Broncos 27 39 299 2 0 2 13 0 Week 3 Bills 19 29 170 0 4 1 18 0 Week 4 @Eagles 29 41 290 1 0 6 40 0 Week 5 Bears 37 51 388 2 1 4 19 0 Week 6 @Falcons 14 23 151 3 0 4 3 0 Week 7 @Giants 22 42 249 0 1 2 15 0 Week 8 Eagles 39 52 397 4 1 3 11 0 Week 9 @Patriots 29 45 325 1 1 5 27 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 29 44 312 3 0 2 17 0 Week 11 Giants 31 45 256 1 3 3 35 1 Week 12 @Cowboys 28 44 300 0 1 2 13 1 Week 13 Dolphins 12 23 127 0 1 4 21 2 Week 15 @Rams 11 26 102 1 1 3 22 0 Week 16 @Jets 6 22 56 0 2 0 0 0 Week 17 49ers 17 28 169 1 2 1 -1 0

Rep Sam Howell with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.