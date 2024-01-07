Will Terry McLaurin hit paydirt when the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys play in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Commanders vs Cowboys Anytime TD Bets

Will Terry McLaurin score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

McLaurin's team-best 946 yards receiving (59.1 per game) are via 73 catches (124 targets), and he has four TDs.

McLaurin has a touchdown catch in four of 16 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Terry McLaurin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 4 2 31 0 Week 2 @Broncos 6 5 54 1 Week 3 Bills 6 6 41 0 Week 4 @Eagles 10 8 86 0 Week 5 Bears 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Falcons 11 6 81 0 Week 7 @Giants 9 6 90 0 Week 8 Eagles 12 5 63 1 Week 9 @Patriots 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 8 4 33 0 Week 11 Giants 7 5 43 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 11 4 50 0 Week 13 Dolphins 3 0 0 0 Week 15 @Rams 12 6 141 1 Week 16 @Jets 5 3 50 0 Week 17 49ers 7 4 61 1

