Will Bryan Rust Score a Goal Against the Flyers on January 8?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Bryan Rust a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Bryan Rust score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Rust stats and insights
- Rust has scored in eight of 25 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In two games against the Flyers this season, he has taken eight shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Rust has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 12.8% of them.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 107 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Rust recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/4/2024
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:16
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/2/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|23:49
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:44
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|19:40
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|18:59
|Away
|L 4-2
Penguins vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
