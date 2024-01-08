For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Bryan Rust a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Bryan Rust score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Rust stats and insights

Rust has scored in eight of 25 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In two games against the Flyers this season, he has taken eight shots, but has not scored a goal.

Rust has zero points on the power play.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 12.8% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 107 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Rust recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Sabres 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 3-1 1/4/2024 Bruins 1 0 1 17:16 Away W 6-5 1/2/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 16:47 Home L 4-3 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:03 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 19:34 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 23:49 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:44 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 1 1 0 19:40 Away L 3-2 OT 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:36 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:59 Away L 4-2

Penguins vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

