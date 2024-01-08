Will Jake Guentzel find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Guentzel stats and insights

Guentzel has scored in 14 of 38 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

He has attempted five shots in two games versus the Flyers this season, and has scored two goals.

Guentzel has picked up three goals and six assists on the power play.

He has a 13.1% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 107 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 17.0 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Guentzel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Sabres 0 0 0 22:23 Home L 3-1 1/4/2024 Bruins 1 1 0 19:30 Away W 6-5 1/2/2024 Capitals 2 1 1 23:16 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:56 Home W 3-1 12/30/2023 Blues 2 0 2 20:27 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 3 2 1 19:04 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:25 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 23:08 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 2 1 1 23:01 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:55 Away L 7-0

Penguins vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

