Can we anticipate Kris Letang lighting the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Kris Letang score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Letang stats and insights

  • Letang has scored in three of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Flyers this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.
  • Letang has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 3.8% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 107 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Letang recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Sabres 0 0 0 26:26 Home L 3-1
1/4/2024 Bruins 3 0 3 24:04 Away W 6-5
1/2/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 24:55 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 25:15 Home W 3-1
12/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 25:11 Home W 4-2
12/27/2023 Islanders 6 0 6 22:42 Away W 7-0
12/23/2023 Senators 3 1 2 26:39 Away L 5-4 OT
12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 26:43 Home W 2-1 SO
12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:59 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:53 Away L 7-0

Penguins vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

