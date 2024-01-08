The Pittsburgh Penguins, with Kris Letang, take the ice Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Letang's props? Here is some information to help you.

Kris Letang vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Letang Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Letang has averaged 24:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

Letang has a goal in three games this year through 38 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Letang has a point in 16 of 38 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Letang has an assist in 14 of 38 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Letang hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Letang going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Letang Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 107 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 38 Games 5 26 Points 3 3 Goals 1 23 Assists 2

