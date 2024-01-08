The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest against the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Lars Eller find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Lars Eller score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Eller stats and insights

  • In six of 38 games this season, Eller has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Flyers this season in two games (zero shots).
  • Eller has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 9.2% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 107 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Eller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Sabres 0 0 0 13:59 Home L 3-1
1/4/2024 Bruins 2 1 1 15:25 Away W 6-5
1/2/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 12:23 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Islanders 2 2 0 14:41 Home W 3-1
12/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:37 Home W 4-2
12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:43 Away W 7-0
12/23/2023 Senators 1 1 0 17:54 Away L 5-4 OT
12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:36 Home W 2-1 SO
12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 7-0

Penguins vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

