The injury report for the Pittsburgh Penguins (19-15-4) ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Flyers (20-13-6) currently has two players. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Nieto LW Out Knee John Ludvig D Out Undisclosed

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Noah Cates LW Out Foot Ryan Ellis D Out Lower Body

Penguins vs. Flyers Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins' 115 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

Their +11 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.

Flyers Season Insights

The Flyers' 113 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.

Philadelphia concedes 2.7 goals per game (107 total), the eighth-fewest in the league.

They have the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +6.

Penguins vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-125) Flyers (+105) 6

