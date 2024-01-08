The Pittsburgh Penguins (off a loss in their most recent game) and the Philadelphia Flyers (off a win) will clash on Monday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

You can follow the action on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT as the Penguins take on the Flyers.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs Flyers Additional Info

Penguins vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/4/2023 Flyers Penguins 2-1 (F/OT) PHI 12/2/2023 Penguins Flyers 4-3 (F/SO) PHI

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have given up 104 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league play.

The Penguins' 115 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 21st in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Penguins are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that span.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 38 18 25 43 18 13 20% Sidney Crosby 38 22 19 41 30 33 60.8% Evgeni Malkin 38 14 19 33 38 36 50.9% Erik Karlsson 38 6 21 27 39 27 - Kris Letang 38 3 23 26 29 16 -

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers' total of 107 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is eighth in the NHL.

The Flyers have 113 goals this season (2.9 per game), 23rd in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Flyers are 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Flyers have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that span.

Flyers Key Players