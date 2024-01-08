How to Watch the Penguins vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (off a loss in their most recent game) and the Philadelphia Flyers (off a win) will clash on Monday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
You can follow the action on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT as the Penguins take on the Flyers.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins vs Flyers Additional Info
Penguins vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|Penguins
|2-1 (F/OT) PHI
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|Flyers
|4-3 (F/SO) PHI
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have given up 104 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league play.
- The Penguins' 115 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 21st in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Penguins are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that span.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|38
|18
|25
|43
|18
|13
|20%
|Sidney Crosby
|38
|22
|19
|41
|30
|33
|60.8%
|Evgeni Malkin
|38
|14
|19
|33
|38
|36
|50.9%
|Erik Karlsson
|38
|6
|21
|27
|39
|27
|-
|Kris Letang
|38
|3
|23
|26
|29
|16
|-
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers' total of 107 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is eighth in the NHL.
- The Flyers have 113 goals this season (2.9 per game), 23rd in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Flyers are 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Flyers have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that span.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|39
|21
|16
|37
|13
|26
|31.6%
|Joel Farabee
|39
|12
|17
|29
|13
|11
|41.9%
|Sean Couturier
|37
|10
|17
|27
|19
|32
|52%
|Travis Sanheim
|38
|4
|21
|25
|29
|20
|-
|Owen Tippett
|39
|12
|10
|22
|12
|15
|40.6%
