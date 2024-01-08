Penguins vs. Flyers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 8
The Pittsburgh Penguins (19-15-4) and Philadelphia Flyers (20-13-6) meet at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, January 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT. The Penguins lost to the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 in their last outing, while the Flyers are coming off a 3-2 win against the Calgary Flames.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Over the last 10 contests, the Penguins are 6-3-1 while totaling 33 total goals (seven power-play goals on 41 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 17.1%). They have allowed 31 goals.
Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Monday's contest.
Penguins vs. Flyers Predictions for Monday
Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final tally of Flyers 3, Penguins 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Flyers (+105)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Penguins vs Flyers Additional Info
Penguins Splits and Trends
- The Penguins have gone 3-4-7 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 19-15-4.
- Pittsburgh has 11 points (4-4-3) in the 11 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the six games this season the Penguins recorded just one goal, they went 1-4-1 (three points).
- Pittsburgh has scored two goals in eight games this season (1-6-1 record, three points).
- The Penguins have scored three or more goals 22 times, and are 17-3-2 in those games (to register 36 points).
- In the six games when Pittsburgh has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up seven points after finishing 3-2-1.
- When it has outshot opponents, Pittsburgh is 12-9-2 (26 points).
- The Penguins' opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Penguins went 6-6-2 in those matchups (14 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Flyers AVG
|Flyers Rank
|20th
|3.03
|Goals Scored
|2.9
|25th
|6th
|2.74
|Goals Allowed
|2.74
|6th
|4th
|33.3
|Shots
|33.1
|6th
|18th
|30.6
|Shots Allowed
|28.7
|5th
|26th
|14.63%
|Power Play %
|10.16%
|32nd
|8th
|83.05%
|Penalty Kill %
|86.29%
|2nd
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Penguins vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.