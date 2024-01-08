The Pittsburgh Penguins (19-15-4) and Philadelphia Flyers (20-13-6) meet at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, January 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT. The Penguins lost to the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 in their last outing, while the Flyers are coming off a 3-2 win against the Calgary Flames.

Over the last 10 contests, the Penguins are 6-3-1 while totaling 33 total goals (seven power-play goals on 41 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 17.1%). They have allowed 31 goals.

Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Monday's contest.

Penguins vs. Flyers Predictions for Monday

Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final tally of Flyers 3, Penguins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Flyers (+105)

Flyers (+105) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)

Penguins vs Flyers Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have gone 3-4-7 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 19-15-4.

Pittsburgh has 11 points (4-4-3) in the 11 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the six games this season the Penguins recorded just one goal, they went 1-4-1 (three points).

Pittsburgh has scored two goals in eight games this season (1-6-1 record, three points).

The Penguins have scored three or more goals 22 times, and are 17-3-2 in those games (to register 36 points).

In the six games when Pittsburgh has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up seven points after finishing 3-2-1.

When it has outshot opponents, Pittsburgh is 12-9-2 (26 points).

The Penguins' opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Penguins went 6-6-2 in those matchups (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 20th 3.03 Goals Scored 2.9 25th 6th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.74 6th 4th 33.3 Shots 33.1 6th 18th 30.6 Shots Allowed 28.7 5th 26th 14.63% Power Play % 10.16% 32nd 8th 83.05% Penalty Kill % 86.29% 2nd

Penguins vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

