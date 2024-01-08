Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Flyers on January 8, 2024
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jake Guentzel, Travis Konecny and others in the Pittsburgh Penguins-Philadelphia Flyers matchup at Wells Fargo Center on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
Penguins vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Penguins vs. Flyers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)
Guentzel is Pittsburgh's top contributor with 43 points. He has 18 goals and 25 assists this season.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Jan. 6
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Bruins
|Jan. 4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Capitals
|Jan. 2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 30
|0
|2
|2
|9
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Sidney Crosby has 41 points (1.1 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 19 assists.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Jan. 6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Bruins
|Jan. 4
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Jan. 2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Evgeni Malkin's 33 points this season have come via 14 goals and 19 assists.
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Jan. 6
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Bruins
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 30
|1
|1
|2
|3
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Konecny has scored 21 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 16 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Philadelphia offense with 37 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 3.4 shots per game, shooting 16%.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Jan. 6
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Jan. 4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|at Oilers
|Jan. 2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Flames
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Kraken
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|1
Joel Farabee Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Joel Farabee has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with 12 goals and 17 assists.
Farabee Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Jan. 6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Jan. 4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Oilers
|Jan. 2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Flames
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Kraken
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
