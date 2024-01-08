The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Rickard Rakell score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Rickard Rakell score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rakell stats and insights

  • Rakell has scored in four of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Flyers.
  • On the power play, Rakell has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • He has a 5.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 107 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rakell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Sabres 1 1 0 20:22 Home L 3-1
1/4/2024 Bruins 1 0 1 17:18 Away W 6-5
1/2/2024 Capitals 2 1 1 22:27 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:41 Home W 3-1
12/30/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:09 Home W 4-2
12/27/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 18:32 Away W 7-0
12/23/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:23 Away L 5-4 OT
12/21/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:38 Home W 2-1 SO
12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 4-3
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.