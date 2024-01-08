Will Rickard Rakell Score a Goal Against the Flyers on January 8?
The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Rickard Rakell score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Rickard Rakell score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Rakell stats and insights
- Rakell has scored in four of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Flyers.
- On the power play, Rakell has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- He has a 5.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 107 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Rakell recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|20:22
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/4/2024
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:18
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/2/2024
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|22:27
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/30/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:09
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|18:32
|Away
|W 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|19:23
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|20:38
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Home
|W 3-0
Penguins vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
