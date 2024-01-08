Rickard Rakell will be on the ice when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers meet on Monday at Wells Fargo Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Rakell are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Rickard Rakell vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Rakell Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Rakell has averaged 16:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

In four of 26 games this season, Rakell has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 10 of 26 games this year, Rakell has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Rakell has an assist in eight of 26 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Rakell's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Rakell going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Rakell Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 107 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 26 Games 3 13 Points 3 4 Goals 3 9 Assists 0

