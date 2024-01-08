In the upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Ryan Graves to score a goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Ryan Graves score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Graves stats and insights

Graves has scored in two of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Flyers this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Graves has no points on the power play.

Graves' shooting percentage is 4.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 107 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Graves recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Sabres 0 0 0 11:52 Home L 3-1 1/4/2024 Bruins 1 1 0 15:26 Away W 6-5 1/2/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 12:42 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:33 Home W 3-1 12/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:27 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:46 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:41 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:48 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:21 Away L 7-0

Penguins vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.