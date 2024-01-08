Will Sidney Crosby Score a Goal Against the Flyers on January 8?
The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest against the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sidney Crosby score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Crosby stats and insights
- In 17 of 38 games this season, Crosby has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
- He has scored one goal versus the Flyers this season in two games (six shots).
- On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.
- He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 16.9% of them.
Flyers defensive stats
- On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 107 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Crosby recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:46
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/4/2024
|Bruins
|3
|1
|2
|18:39
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/2/2024
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|22:24
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/30/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|20:22
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Away
|W 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|21:35
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|22:37
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|22:04
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:51
|Away
|L 7-0
Penguins vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT
