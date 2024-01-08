The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest against the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sidney Crosby score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145

Crosby stats and insights

In 17 of 38 games this season, Crosby has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.

He has scored one goal versus the Flyers this season in two games (six shots).

On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.

He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 16.9% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 107 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Crosby recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Sabres 0 0 0 20:46 Home L 3-1 1/4/2024 Bruins 3 1 2 18:39 Away W 6-5 1/2/2024 Capitals 2 1 1 22:24 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:10 Home W 3-1 12/30/2023 Blues 1 1 0 20:22 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:47 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 1 0 1 21:35 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 22:37 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 2 1 1 22:04 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:51 Away L 7-0

Penguins vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

