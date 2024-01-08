Sidney Crosby will be in action when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers meet at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. If you'd like to wager on Crosby's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Sidney Crosby vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Crosby Season Stats Insights

Crosby has averaged 19:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +14).

In Crosby's 38 games played this season he's scored in 17 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Crosby has a point in 28 of 38 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

Crosby has an assist in 18 of 38 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 70.4% that Crosby hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Crosby has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Crosby Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 107 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 38 Games 5 41 Points 5 22 Goals 3 19 Assists 2

