Can we count on Valtteri Puustinen finding the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Valtteri Puustinen score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Puustinen stats and insights

  • Puustinen has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have given up 107 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Puustinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Sabres 0 0 0 5:31 Home L 3-1
1/4/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 7:37 Away W 6-5
1/2/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 7:37 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 7:34 Home W 3-1
12/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:29 Home W 4-2
12/27/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 10:52 Away W 7-0
12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:49 Away L 5-4 OT
12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:43 Home W 2-1 SO
12/18/2023 Wild 2 0 2 15:12 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 7-0

Penguins vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

