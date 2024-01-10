The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) face the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a clash of Sun Belt squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Game Information

Marshall Players to Watch

Nate Martin: 11 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

11 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK Kevon Voyles: 14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Obinna Anochili-Killen: 15.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK Kamdyn Curfman: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Jacob Conner: 7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

Tyren Moore: 12 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

12 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Avantae Parker: 5.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Deuce Dean: 9.9 PTS, 2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Nate Brafford: 4.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

4.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Jamar Franklin: 8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison

Marshall Rank Marshall AVG Georgia Southern AVG Georgia Southern Rank 139th 76.5 Points Scored 65.6 335th 330th 78.5 Points Allowed 79.2 334th 31st 41.1 Rebounds 33.8 289th 60th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 8.3 247th 195th 7.4 3pt Made 9.2 57th 109th 14.7 Assists 9 358th 237th 12.4 Turnovers 13.9 324th

