West Virginia vs. Iowa State January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa State Cyclones (7-4) play the West Virginia Mountaineers (11-0) in a clash of Big 12 squads at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.
West Virginia vs. Iowa State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
West Virginia Players to Watch
- JJ Quinerly: 19.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Harrison: 13.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kyah Watson: 7.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tavy Diggs: 6.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Addy Brown: 14 PTS, 8.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Audi Crooks: 16.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kelsey Joens: 8.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nyamer Diew: 11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Hannah Belanger: 9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
