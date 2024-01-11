Marshall vs. Georgia State January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia State Panthers (6-4) play the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-5) in a matchup of Sun Belt squads at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday.
Marshall vs. Georgia State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
Marshall Players to Watch
- Abby Beeman: 17.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 5.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Breanna Campbell: 14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aislynn Hayes: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Mahogany Matthews: 9.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Roshala Scott: 21 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Mikyla Tolivert: 13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Crystal Henderson: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deasia Merrill: 7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Alyssa Phillip: 3.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
