Cavaliers vs. Bucks January 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) will lean on Giannis Antetokounmpo (fourth in NBA, 30.6 points per game) to help them knock off Donovan Mitchell (eighth in league, 27.7) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-15) on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSOH, and BSWI.
Cavaliers vs. Bucks Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, BSOH, BSWI
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Mitchell puts up 27.7 points, 5.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.
- Jarrett Allen posts 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Max Strus posts 14.1 points, 3.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.
- Caris LeVert posts 16.2 points, 3.5 boards and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks.
- Georges Niang puts up 8.3 points, 3.6 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 40.5% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo generates 30.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game for the Bucks.
- On a per-game basis, Damian Lillard gets the Bucks 25.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Bucks are receiving 12.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Brook Lopez this year.
- Bobby Portis is averaging 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.6% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per game.
- Khris Middleton is averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He is sinking 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
Cavaliers vs. Bucks Stat Comparison
|Cavaliers
|Bucks
|113.1
|Points Avg.
|124.8
|112.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.7
|47.5%
|Field Goal %
|50.0%
|35.0%
|Three Point %
|38.0%
