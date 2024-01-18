Marshall vs. Old Dominion January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-10, 0-2 Sun Belt) meet the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) in a clash of Sun Belt squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Marshall vs. Old Dominion Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Marshall Players to Watch
- Nate Martin: 11.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Obinna Anochili-Killen: 15.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kevon Voyles: 13.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kamdyn Curfman: 12.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Jacob Conner: 7.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- Vasean Allette: 15.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Chaunce Jenkins: 15 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Tyrone Williams: 13.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- R.J. Blakney: 7.1 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jason Wade: 2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Marshall vs. Old Dominion Stat Comparison
|Old Dominion Rank
|Old Dominion AVG
|Marshall AVG
|Marshall Rank
|278th
|70.5
|Points Scored
|75.9
|163rd
|307th
|77
|Points Allowed
|75.9
|290th
|267th
|34.5
|Rebounds
|41.1
|30th
|173rd
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|60th
|300th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|7.5
|184th
|348th
|10
|Assists
|15.2
|92nd
|152nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|12.3
|231st
