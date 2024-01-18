Marshall vs. Old Dominion January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Marshall Thundering Herd (8-5) face the Old Dominion Monarchs (9-3) in a clash of Sun Belt squads at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Marshall vs. Old Dominion Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Marshall Players to Watch
- Abby Beeman: 17.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Breanna Campbell: 14.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aislynn Hayes: 11.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Mahogany Matthews: 9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Roshala Scott: 21 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- En'Dya Buford: 10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kaye Clark: 8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Jordan McLaughlin: 9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Simone Cunningham: 4.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Brenda Fontana: 5.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
