On Saturday, January 20, 2024, two of the NBA's top scorers -- Trae Young (seventh, 27.7 points per game) and Donovan Mitchell (eighth, 27.6) -- face off when the Atlanta Hawks (14-20) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 20

Saturday, January 20 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSOH

Cavaliers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Mitchell gives the Cavaliers 27.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He also averages 1.9 steals (second in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Jarrett Allen gets the Cavaliers 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Max Strus is putting up 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He is draining 40.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per contest.

The Cavaliers are receiving 16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Caris LeVert this season.

Georges Niang is averaging 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is draining 41.0% of his shots from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

Young puts up 27.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 11.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (seventh in league) and 0.2 blocks.

Dejounte Murray puts up 20.9 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.

Clint Capela puts up 11.9 points, 1.2 assists and 10.7 boards per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 17.7 points, 2.8 assists and 3.3 boards.

Saddiq Bey averages 12.7 points, 1.4 assists and 6.6 rebounds.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Hawks Cavaliers 122.6 Points Avg. 113.1 123.9 Points Allowed Avg. 111.4 47.0% Field Goal % 47.6% 36.7% Three Point % 35.4%

