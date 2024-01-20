Marshall vs. James Madison January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The James Madison Dukes (14-1, 2-1 Sun Belt) play the Marshall Thundering Herd (8-8, 3-0 Sun Belt) in a matchup of Sun Belt teams at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Marshall vs. James Madison Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Marshall Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marshall Players to Watch
- Nate Martin: 11.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Obinna Anochili-Killen: 16.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kevon Voyles: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kamdyn Curfman: 12.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jacob Conner: 7.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
James Madison Players to Watch
- T.J. Bickerstaff: 15.9 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Terrence Edwards: 17.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Noah Freidel: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Michael Green III: 10.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julien Wooden: 9.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Marshall vs. James Madison Stat Comparison
|James Madison Rank
|James Madison AVG
|Marshall AVG
|Marshall Rank
|5th
|88.8
|Points Scored
|76.1
|155th
|197th
|71.9
|Points Allowed
|75.9
|289th
|34th
|40.7
|Rebounds
|40.4
|40th
|64th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|73rd
|74th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|7.5
|183rd
|33rd
|16.6
|Assists
|15.3
|82nd
|145th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|12.2
|229th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.