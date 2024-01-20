Saturday's Big 12 schedule includes the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-9, 0-1 Big 12) playing the Kansas Jayhawks (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. Kansas Game Information

West Virginia Players to Watch

Quinn Slazinski: 15 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

15 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jesse Edwards: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Kobe Johnson: 7.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Josiah Harris: 5.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Ofri Naveh: 4.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kansas Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson: 19.4 PTS, 12.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

19.4 PTS, 12.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Kevin McCullar: 20.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

20.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK KJ Adams: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Dajuan Harris: 7.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 6.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 6.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Elmarko Jackson: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

West Virginia vs. Kansas Stat Comparison

West Virginia Rank West Virginia AVG Kansas AVG Kansas Rank 323rd 67.4 Points Scored 79.9 66th 163rd 70.9 Points Allowed 66.4 76th 139th 37.4 Rebounds 39 74th 197th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd 297th 6.1 3pt Made 6.6 262nd 244th 12.6 Assists 21.3 2nd 85th 10.6 Turnovers 12.4 249th

