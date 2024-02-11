As of October 9 the Pittsburgh Steelers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +5000, rank them 15th in the league.

Watch the Steelers this season on Fubo!

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +475

+475 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Steelers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Steelers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Steelers are three spots higher based on their Super Bowl odds (15th-best in NFL) than their computer ranking (18th).

The Steelers were +6000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +5000, which is the 15th-smallest change in the entire league.

The Steelers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 2%.

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh has covered the spread three times in five games.

One of the Steelers' five games this season has gone over the point total.

The Steelers have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.

This season, Pittsburgh has won three out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

It's been a tough stretch for the Steelers, who rank third-worst in total offense (268.2 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (389.4 yards per game allowed) in 2023.

The Steelers have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking fourth-worst with 15.8 points per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked 17th in the NFL (22.0 points allowed per game).

Steelers Impact Players

Kenny Pickett has thrown for 1,027 yards (205.4 per game), completing 59.7%, with five touchdowns and four interceptions in five games.

George Pickens has 22 receptions for 393 yards (78.6 per game) and two TDs in five games.

In five games, Jaylen Warren has run for 124 yards (24.8 per game) and zero scores.

On the ground, Najee Harris has scored zero times and accumulated 247 yards (49.4 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, the Steelers' T.J. Watt has delivered 15 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and eight sacks in his five games.

Bet on Steelers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +450 2 September 18 Browns W 26-22 +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders W 23-18 +25000 4 October 1 @ Texans L 30-6 +15000 5 October 8 Ravens W 17-10 +1800 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +10000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2500 9 November 2 Titans - +10000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +2500 13 December 3 Cardinals - +50000 14 December 7 Patriots - +20000 15 December 17 @ Colts - +12500 16 December 23 Bengals - +2500 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +4000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1800

Odds are current as of October 9 at 5:12 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.