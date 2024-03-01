With +50000 odds on the moneyline to win the national championship in the 2023-24 college basketball season, expectations are not high for the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) to have a deep NCAA tournament run.

On Saturday, November 11 at 2:00 PM ET, the Mountaineers go head to head with the Pittsburgh Panthers in a road tilt.

Mountaineers NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +50000 (Bet $100 to win $50000)

West Virginia Team Stats

West Virginia is averaging 74.0 points per game this season (145th-ranked in college basketball), but it has really thrived defensively, allowing just 39.0 points per game (19th-best).

West Virginia Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 West Virginia has one win against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

